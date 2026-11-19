A contentious meeting of the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education resulted in a vote to reject the district’s plan to close several schools Wednesday night.

“If you close the doors on us today, don't be surprised when tomorrow we stop knocking,” one School 59 student said.

Students from the Drew Science Magnet School and Riverside High School were emphatic during the meeting that they do not want to see their schools close. Both schools were slated to close and have other schools move into their buildings.

“These people, this school is what I am connected to. Why is it my fault that adults overspend money?" Amari Kareem, a student at Drew Science Magnet School, said. "Why do we move out when another school comes in? This does not make any sense. Students should not be held accountable because adults cannot control themselves and properly manage money."

Roughly 30 students, community members and employees spoke at the board meeting, with the majority voicing concerns with the school district’s plan to close, reorganize or move 10 schools. Only one speaker voiced support for the plan.

Many speakers criticized the district for how it determined which schools would close, considering the populations many of these schools serve.

“You are abandoning the community neighborhood and targeting the ESL, special needs and the lowest socioeconomic status," Jeffrey Schroer, a math teacher at Drew Science Magnet School, said. The magnet school is attached to the science museum. "Regardless, your behavior has looked shameful and is obvious to all of us that the East Side of the city means nothing to you."

A significant number of students and employees from Riverside High School attended the meeting and spoke, including its principal, Maria Conrad. The district's plan included closing Riverside based on enrollment and moving the Middle Early College High School into the building.

Conrad criticized the district for making the determination based on enrollment, when 17 classrooms are currently used by the district's Department of Curriculum, Assessment and Instruction, or CAI.

She said this would take away students’ opportunity to attend school in their own neighborhood.

“Equity means that giving the school resources and opportunities its students deserve. If we vote to take that option away, we owe families a clear answer about where their children will get the same opportunities and supports and how they're going to get there," Conrad said. "This plan, in its future historical context, is educational segregation at its best."

Ultimately, five board members voted against the proposal, Ferry District Board Member Stephon Wright abstained and three, including Board President Kathy Evans-Brown, voted in favor.

Following the meeting, Wright said earlier this week he had planned to vote “yes” but changed his mind after posting for feedback on Facebook.

"I just heard from so much, and I couldn't sleep last night. I had a gut feeling saying this wasn't the right thing to do. Let's just pause this. Let's just wait," Wright said. "So I wasn't a yes. I wasn't a no. I was just in the middle. So, I wanted to abstain today to show that I am listening."

Evans-Brown told reporters the district will take a pause for the holidays, but changes have to come.

“Closure, reconfiguration must happen. We cannot continue to sustain buildings with under enrollment, buildings that have a capacity to house 1,300 kids and only 200 to 300 kids are in them,” Evans-Brown said.

Here's how each board member voted:

Dr. Kathy Evans-Brown, East District, Board President: In favor

Janita Everhart, At-large, Vice President of Executive Affairs: In favor

Adrianna K. Zullich, At-large, Vice President of Student Achievement: Against

Stephon Wright, Ferry District, Board Member: Abstained

Talia Rodriguez, West District, Board Member: Against

Erik T. Bohen, Park District, Board Member: Against

Lewis D. Hawkins, Central District, Board Member: Against

Roscoe Henderson, North District, Board Member: In favor

Lawrence Scott, At-large, Board Member: Against

