Scoping results from inside a Niagara Falls Catholic school, church and rectory “fell well below levels of concern,” according to a letter shared with families of children enrolled at Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has released the letter, written to Catholic Academy principal Johanna Richards and St. Vincent de Paul Parish pastor Rev. Donald Watkins by the Niagara and Erie County Radiological Assessment (NECRA), a joint project by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

NECRA crews were on the grounds of the school and adjacent church, Prince of Peace, on November 11 to collect soil samples from the parling lots, where radiation had been detected in September.

“As part of the interior assessment, radon canisters were strategically placed within the school, rectory, and church. Results from the interior and exterior scoping fell well below levels of concern,” the letter reads in part. “Preliminary soil sampling data confirms slightly elevated levels of radioactive material in the soil beneath the parking areas. The asphalt and concrete provide shielding from exposure. Given the levels, locations and inaccessibility due to pavement, experts from EPA, DEC, and DOH have agreed that the exposure to the school and church community does not require immediate action.”

Radon test results were still not returned. A spokesperson for the diocese stated “at the appropriate time, we will be scheduling a session with students federal and state officials to meet with families to review results further and answer questions.”

Hundreds of homes and properties in Niagara and Erie Counties have been tested during NECRA’s ongoing survey.

