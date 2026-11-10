Creating ‘Havoc’: PWHL announces name, branding for Hamilton expansion team

Call them the Hamilton Havoc. That was one of four names revealed Tuesday by the Professional Women’s Hockey League, which enters the 2026-27 season with four new expansion teams.

The Havoc, as explained by the PWHL, “is inspired by the unique balance between the forces of industry and nature in Hamilton, as steel mills rise alongside the natural beauty of the Niagara Escarpment. Shaped by generations of creators, builders, and makers, disruption has always made way for change, adaptation, and reinvention, and this team will be tested and forged in the same spirit.”

The City of Hamilton’s official bird, the peregrine falcon, is featured as made by steel with molten eyes. The colors represent rusted metal, molten steel, falcon ivory, and flame orange.

Other expansion team names introduced were the Detroit Clutch, San Jose Sea Lions, and Vegas Vanguards. Among those set to play for the Vanguards this season is Western New York native Hayley Scamurra, who earlier this year was part of the gold medal-winning Team USA women’s hockey team at the Winter Olympics, and a member of of the PWHL Walter Cup-champion Montréal Victoire.

“Our fans have been eagerly waiting for this moment, and we’re excited to officially introduce these new team identities as we mark another major milestone for the PWHL,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations in a written statement. “We approached this process with great care, creating team names and logos that reflect the character and pride of each community, while staying connected to the PWHL. As we’ve seen with our first eight teams, these brands will take on even greater meaning as they are embraced and shaped by our fans and players, ultimately becoming a source of pride and a rallying cry for the communities they represent.”

The Havoc have a built-in regional rival, the Toronto Sceptres, who have been in the league since its debut in 2023. Regional Canadian rivals include the Victoire and Ottawa Charge. The Havoc will join those three teams in the PWHL's Eastern Conference along with the Boston Fleet and New York Sirens.

The PWHL opens its 2026-27 season, its fourth as a league, the weekend of Dec. 5 and 6.