Gold Medalist, PWHL champion Hayley Scamurra caps wonder year with hockey clinic in WNY

Getzville native Hayley Scamurra has had quite the year. The professional hockey standout won gold in the 2026 Milan Olympics and followed it up with the Professional Women’s Hockey League's top trophy, the Walter Cup with her team, the Montreal Victoire, this past month. She was also an honoree guest to hit the pregame drum for a Buffalo Sabres home game.

Buffalo Sabres Hayley Scamurra hits the pregame drum before a Buffalo Sabres game in March.

Next up, Scamurra is ready to return home to share her wisdom and invaluable experience with the community. From June 24-26, Scamurra will be hosting a hockey clinic at the PNY North Sports Arena in North Tonawanda for girls ages 5 to 19.

"It's such a full-circle moment for me that I'm just so proud of this that I can bring this back to my community and make an impact in this way," she told BPTM NPR. "I think I've been making an impact from afar, but to be able to go on the ground in person, meet all of these girls and make an impact, and hopefully they all want to play hockey longer."

Scamurra said her family played a huge role in her success.

"My dad drove me to practices in Canada, five days a week," she said. "I had my mom, who was my cheerleader at home. I had my brothers. There were all these different aspects in my life that kind of helped me stay in the game and keep enjoying the game."

Despite the support, Scamurra said this upcoming camp is as an opportunity to meet a need that she feels she didn’t have growing up.

"I never had a female role model to look up to in Buffalo, New York," she said. "I think the closest thing I really had was maybe Abby Wambach with soccer, so hockey, I never really had that, and so to be able to come back home and be that for the girls in Buffalo to know what they can achieve, just means the world to me."

Each day of the clinic is for different age ranges. Scamurra said there with a meet and greet before it all kicks off and a mentorship talk, including six months free membership in her community mentorship program.

Participants will have workouts on and off the ice. Hayley said her dad, Peter Scamurra, a former professional ice hockey defenseman who played four seasons in the NHL for the Washington Capitals, will help run the clinic as well.

Toward the end of the week, there will be some fun as well.

"One of my favorite parts is at the end, I call it the family fun skate, so everyone can bring their sibling or their parent and come on the ice, take pictures, maybe we'll play a game of sorts, but just to have that little family connection piece, that is why I also love hockey so much," Hayley Scamurra said.

Registration closes June 17. The second day is currently sold out; however, the clinic is accommodating girls under 15 who were unable to sign up for the spots that filled up quickly.

You can register for the clinic here.

Scamurra's year of success will reach an interesting climax when she travels to Las Vegas in July to hang out with rapper and TV personality Flava Flav.

“He's a huge supporter of women's sports, and so he's inviting all Olympians, Paralympians, females from this past Olympics and Paralympics to Las Vegas to celebrate, so we've actually already answered surveys about what concerts we wanted to go to, and they have the whole itinerary set out. Waiting for my plane ticket, I guess." Scamurra said with a laugh. "So, yeah, I will definitely be partying with Flava Flava.”