Buffalo Animal Shelter, facing overcrowding, hosting reduced-fee adoption event

The City of Buffalo is holding a reduced-fee adoption event this week to help alleviate the overcrowding concerns at its animal shelter.

The event runs Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter, located at 380 Oak St.

"Every animal here has something special to offer, and we’re hoping this event helps more people discover the wonderful dogs and cats waiting for homes," said shelter director Jen Butera in a press release. "If you’ve been thinking about adopting, come meet them. Our staff and volunteers can help you find the right match for your family."

In addition to a reduced adoption fee for dogs and cats, adoptions include age-appropriate vaccines, spay/neuter surgery, a free first vet visit, a starter bag of food, lifetime microchip registration, a $100 training voucher for dogs, and FIV/FeLV testing for cats.

The event also includes a donation drive, which is requesting wet cat food, wet dog food, training treats, lickable cat treats and pee pads.