© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Buffalo Animal Shelter is overcapacity, asking public to adopt

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published October 21, 2026 at 5:30 PM EDT
The Buffalo Animal Shelter serves as the primary housing for stray or neglected dogs in the city.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News
The Buffalo Animal Shelter serves as the primary housing for stray or neglected dogs in the city.

The Buffalo Animal Shelter on Oak Street is facing a crisis according to its executive director. The small building has faced overcrowding issues in the past, and it once again is over-capacity with animals.

"We are relying on pop-up cages in our facility until we can get them into foster care or one of our rescue partners takes them into foster," said shelter director Jennifer Butera. "It is difficult because the animals never stop coming in."

The shelter has paused taking in cats, but under state law the municipal animal shelter must receive all dogs.

"Part of what we do is keep the community safe from dogs that are running around in the street," Butera said. "So we are required to take them in if they are stray. We will occasionally take in surrenders as well."

Staff provide care for the animals seven days a week, while a mighty group of volunteers take the dogs for walks and provide them enrichment and other recreation. Depending on an animal's condition when they come in, some even need specialized care or training, which is also provided.

Jennifer Butera has served as director of the city-owned Buffalo Animal Shelter for around one year.
Ryan Zunner
/
BTPM News
Jennifer Butera has served as director of the city-owned Buffalo Animal Shelter for around one year.

Butera is asking the community to help out by adopting, or even fostering animals from the shelter so they can find a home and help improve conditions inside shelter.

"It is not healthy for the animals to live in a situation where they don't have enough space, even if it's just overnight," she said. "Go to the website and fill out the application. Come down, look at the cats and dogs. You can also foster if you are interested in doing that if you're not ready to adopt through one of our partner rescues. We can tell you more about that if you come down to the shelter."

While the city continues looking for a larger, more suitable building for the next animal shelter, Butera said they've partially secured grant funding to expand within the current Oak Street location. An architecture firm is currently designing the overhaul of a current storage space into animal housing.

To learn more about the shelter, and how to adopt an animal, visit their website at friendsofcbas.org
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

Hailing from Kenmore, N.Y. and a graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner