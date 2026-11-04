Local Democrats ride countrywide blue wave to Election Night success

Election Night in New York ended in a blue wave, as Democrats won key victories across the state. Kathy Hochul defeated Bruce Blakeman in the race for New York governor, while Attorney General Letitia James and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli also retained their seats.

In Erie County, Democrats celebrated victories in several state Assembly races. Congressman Tim Kennedy won reelection and, in one of the night's biggest local upsets, Steven Meyer ousted Mickey Kearns as the new County Clerk.

BTPM News Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz talks with BTPM News reporter I'Jaz Ja'ciel.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the victories reflect how much the local political landscape has changed.

"Democrats weren't supposed to win countywide races," he said. "We weren't supposed to win some of these Senate and Assembly races, and we have."

But the local victories also mirrored larger trends nationally. Democrats flipped Senate seats in traditionally Republican states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, securing control of both chambers of Congress.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan was among those watching the national races closely earlier in the evening.

"Nationally, I'm really, really looking at Texas, Alaska, and Maine for the United States Senate to see what's happening there," he said.

The national gains have local Democrats reflecting on what the results mean for the future. Erie County Legislator Lawrence Dupre said they reflect a shift in what Americans want from their government.

"It tells you that the voters are looking for change," he said. "It tells you that there's a party that has heard what the people said and know we need to do something."

With Democrats preparing to take control of Congress in January, the focus now shifts from winning elections to governing, and whether the party can deliver the changes voters are seeking.