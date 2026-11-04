© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Democrats ride countrywide blue wave to Election Night success

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By I'Jaz Ja'ciel
Published November 4, 2026 at 7:55 AM EST
Congressman Tim Kennedy celebrates his reelection.
BTPM News
Congressman Tim Kennedy celebrates his reelection.

Election Night in New York ended in a blue wave, as Democrats won key victories across the state. Kathy Hochul defeated Bruce Blakeman in the race for New York governor, while Attorney General Letitia James and State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli also retained their seats.

In Erie County, Democrats celebrated victories in several state Assembly races. Congressman Tim Kennedy won reelection and, in one of the night's biggest local upsets, Steven Meyer ousted Mickey Kearns as the new County Clerk.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz talks with BTPM News reporter I'Jaz Ja'ciel.
BTPM News
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz talks with BTPM News reporter I'Jaz Ja'ciel.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the victories reflect how much the local political landscape has changed.

"Democrats weren't supposed to win countywide races," he said. "We weren't supposed to win some of these Senate and Assembly races, and we have."

But the local victories also mirrored larger trends nationally. Democrats flipped Senate seats in traditionally Republican states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina, securing control of both chambers of Congress.

Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan was among those watching the national races closely earlier in the evening.

"Nationally, I'm really, really looking at Texas, Alaska, and Maine for the United States Senate to see what's happening there," he said.

The national gains have local Democrats reflecting on what the results mean for the future. Erie County Legislator Lawrence Dupre said they reflect a shift in what Americans want from their government.

"It tells you that the voters are looking for change," he said. "It tells you that there's a party that has heard what the people said and know we need to do something."

With Democrats preparing to take control of Congress in January, the focus now shifts from winning elections to governing, and whether the party can deliver the changes voters are seeking.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
I'Jaz Ja'ciel
I'Jaz Ja'ciel is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning investigative reporter and a Buffalo native. She re-joined the Buffalo Toronto Public Media newsroom in February 2026, having begun her journalism career at BTPM in 2019 as a weekend anchor. Ja'ciel later reported for Spectrum News 1 Buffalo and Investigative Post before her return to public media.
See stories by I'Jaz Ja'ciel