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LIVE BLOG: Erie County Dems buoyed by large turnout, 'referendum on the president'
Election Day has arrived! Polls close across Western New York at 9 p.m. today and soon after we will start receiving results for a number of contested races.
We will be tracking the top races on the minds of voters in Western New York, including the governor race between incumbent Kathy Hochul (D) and challenger Bruce Blakeman (R). Likewise, in the race for Attorney General, Democratic incumbent Letita James faces Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy.
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Congressional races include Republican incumbent Nick Langworthy looking to hold off Democratic challenger Aaron Gies in District 23, while the District 26 race features Democratic incumbent Tim Kennedy against Republican challenger Dennis Hannon.
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Other local and state contested elections we are monitoring include (incumbent in bold):
- New York State Senate District 63: April McCants-Baskin (D) vs. Geoffrey Szymanski (R)
- New York State Assembly District 142: Patrick Burke (D) vs. Gary Dickson (R) - PREVIEW
- New York State Assembly District 145: Nathan McMurray (D) vs. Becky Wydysh (R) - PREVIEW
- New York State Assembly District 146: Karen McMahon (D) vs. Terence McGuire (R)
- New York State Assembly District 149: Adam Bojak (D) vs. Frank Bogulski (R) - PREVIEW
- Erie County Clerk: Steven Meyer (D) vs. Michael Kearns (R)
- Erie County Legislative District 5: Jeanne Vinal (D) vs. Christina Coyle-Lenz (R)
- Erie County Legislative District 11: Zachary Beaudoin (D) vs. Scott Honer (R)
We will also be keeping an eye on the balance of power at the national level, as the majority of both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives is at stake.
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Check below for previews of some of today's races as well as updates once polls close at 9 p.m. and results start rolling in. Don't forget to stream BTPM NPR in the player above, as well, as our local studio coverage begins at 8 p.m.!
Erie County Dems buoyed by large turnout, 'referendum on the president'
Erie County Democratic Committee Chair Jeremy Zellner was making a last-minute push to potential voters Tuesday just hours before polls closed.
However, those who have already showed up have Zellner feeling optimistic.
"I'm hoping for a robust after-work crowd that comes out to vote, but I think you've got a strong gubernatorial race going on right now with Governor Hochul," Zellner said from his county party headquarters at the Town Ballroom. "I think people are responding across the state to her message. I think they're rejecting her opponent's message, who is just literally taking all of Donald Trump's talking points and regurgitating them."
Nearly 100,000 county voters took to the polls during early voting, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on BlueSky that trends show more than 50% of registered voters in the county will vote.
As for how those voters will vote? Zellner stopped short of calling an impending blue wave, instead lauding those who have taken the time to volunteer and knock on doors.
"We've got some great people who've put their lives aside this year to go out and get elected and serve the community, and we feel like we're in good shape tonight," he said.
Erie County voter turnout outpacing 2022 gubernatorial race, per elections commish
About 40% of registered voters in Erie County had cast a ballot as of 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Elections Commissioner Howard Johnson told BTPM News.
This turnout, about 259,000 voters so far, outpaced what the county saw in the 2022 gubernatorial race, Johnson said.
About 100,000 of those votes came from the nine-day early voting period, and the county has received about 17,000 absentee ballots so far, Johnson said.
The early voting results and the absentee ballots that have been counted at the time will be released when polls close at 9 p.m.
Voters sound off on issues, candidates on their mind this Election Day
Election Day is here and Western New Yorkers were out casting their ballots throughout the region early this morning and through the day.
Among the many issues motivating voters are police support, immigration regulations, affordability, and lower costs of healthcare.
Liz and Kevin Barlog, two physicians leaving a polling location on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, said fear, corrupt practices, and affordability in the healthcare industry must change.
"We're both physicians, so we need to ouster [U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.," Kevin said. "He has done nothing but create fear, and the anti-vaccination campaign has to stop."
Liz added: "People can't afford healthcare. That's a right that everybody should have. Basic healthcare, and that's been a problem for many years."
The Barlogs say many private practices are struggling to survive because of it, most who finish their medical training join either a venture capital group or a hospital-based practice, where they become salaried employees. They said House District 26 Democratic incumbent Tim Kennedy is someone they support to help make these changes.
In Hamburg, Michael Cerrone believes the state is in better hands with Bruce Blakeman as governor — compared to incumbent Kathy Hochul — because, he said, Blakeman promotes more honest principles.
"I'm against Kathy spending all our money on these immigrants that get free healthcare, free money, free food, and everything," Cerrone said. "And us have to work 40 hours a week plus to pay for that, and we can barely ferret out groceries. So that's why I'm voting for Bruce."
Up in Wheatfield, Ryan Larson said that, although he isn’t 100% confident in Hochul, he believes she is the better option than Blakeman.
"I think it's important to keep Kathy Hochul in office," Larson said. "I do think that she's had some good initiatives, and you don't always 100% agree with everything people do, but I think the alternative is not great."
Also in Wheatfield, mother Kristen Phillips said her adult children moved out of state because of economic conditions in New York. She hopes a change in governor could help bring them back.
"My kids are doing very well, so I'm happy for them," Phillips said. "But New York ran them out. My husband is a business owner ... and it is near impossible to run a business in New York State."
The New York State Assembly District 145 seat includes Niagara Falls, Grand Island, North Tonawanda and many rural communities in Niagara and Northern Erie Counties.
Democrat Nate McMurray and Republican Becky Wydysh are battling to replace Angelo Morinello, who has held that seat for the past 10 years.
One voter in Wheatfield, Philip Hasley, believes McMurray is the best option.
"He has ideas about how to get a better shake for the middle class," Hasley said. "I think he has a real willingness to work hard. I like the way he related to people and understood their problems and talked to them."
Nearly 100,000 Erie County residents cast a vote during early voting period
The nine days of early voting saw a grand total of 99,283 voters in Erie County hit the polls prior to Nov. 3, according to the county's Board of Elections.
Here's a breakdown of voter turnout for each of the nine days.
Saturday, Oct. 24: 13,220
Sunday, Oct. 25: 10,396
Monday, Oct. 26: 12,440
Tuesday, Oct. 27: 12,147
Wednesday, Oct. 28: 10,923
Thursday, Oct. 29: 10,146
Friday, Oct. 30: 10,770
Saturday, Oct. 31: 9,829
Sunday, Nov. 1: 9,305
Results from early voting should be released soon after polls close at 9 p.m., giving us an early look at how races are shaping up.