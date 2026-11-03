LIVE BLOG: Erie County Dems buoyed by large turnout, 'referendum on the president'

Election Day has arrived! Polls close across Western New York at 9 p.m. today and soon after we will start receiving results for a number of contested races.

We will be tracking the top races on the minds of voters in Western New York, including the governor race between incumbent Kathy Hochul (D) and challenger Bruce Blakeman (R). Likewise, in the race for Attorney General, Democratic incumbent Letita James faces Republican challenger Saritha Komatireddy.

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Congressional races include Republican incumbent Nick Langworthy looking to hold off Democratic challenger Aaron Gies in District 23, while the District 26 race features Democratic incumbent Tim Kennedy against Republican challenger Dennis Hannon.

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Other local and state contested elections we are monitoring include (incumbent in bold):

- New York State Senate District 63: April McCants-Baskin (D) vs. Geoffrey Szymanski (R)

- New York State Assembly District 142: Patrick Burke (D) vs. Gary Dickson (R) - PREVIEW

- New York State Assembly District 145: Nathan McMurray (D) vs. Becky Wydysh (R) - PREVIEW

- New York State Assembly District 146: Karen McMahon (D) vs. Terence McGuire (R)

- New York State Assembly District 149: Adam Bojak (D) vs. Frank Bogulski (R) - PREVIEW

- Erie County Clerk: Steven Meyer (D) vs. Michael Kearns (R)

- Erie County Legislative District 5: Jeanne Vinal (D) vs. Christina Coyle-Lenz (R)

- Erie County Legislative District 11: Zachary Beaudoin (D) vs. Scott Honer (R)

We will also be keeping an eye on the balance of power at the national level, as the majority of both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives is at stake.

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Check below for previews of some of today's races as well as updates once polls close at 9 p.m. and results start rolling in. Don't forget to stream BTPM NPR in the player above, as well, as our local studio coverage begins at 8 p.m.!

