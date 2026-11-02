Sabres merge eras, honor Buffalo's electric roots with new alternate jersey

Royal blue with a splash of gold. The return of the Goathead logo. A lightning bolt slashing through the letter "B."

The Buffalo Sabres' Hometown Remix uniform, officially unveiled Monday following weeks of leaks and speculation, pays homage to several of the team's aesthetic eras and the city's electric past.

The jersey features the main logo from the 1990s and early 2000s — affectionately referred to by fans as the Goathead and typically adorned in a red and black color scheme — on a royal blue base jersey, molding together the current color scheme with an older logo.

The striping on the sleeves and bottom showcase metallic gold as well as debossed lightning bolts and stars — such as what appears on the city's flag — on a thick white bar.

The City of Light references don't stop there. The team's "B" shoulder patch, typically shown with a sabre sticking through it, now is impaled by a lightning bolt.

The new alternate jerseys will be worn this Wednesday, when the Sabres host the Ottawa Senators as well as seven other games this season.

