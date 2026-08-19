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Every NHL team gets a new uniform this season. Here's what we know about the Sabres'

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published August 19, 2026 at 1:06 PM EDT
Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Jeffrey T. Barnes
/
AP
Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) celebrates his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The NHL announced Wednesday that all 32 teams in the league will get a new alternate uniform this upcoming season as part of its Hometown Remix initiative with jersey provider Fanatics.

Given the reaction to the last alternate jersey a Buffalo sports team rolled out, the announcement was met with a fair amount of skepticism — mainly, a worry that shades of gray might make an appearance.

Thankfully, trusted hockey uniform insider Chris Smith of Icethetics reported in a May video about the rollout and what he's heard regarding each teams' design, including the Buffalo Sabres.

Fans might be relieved to hear that "gray" does not appear anywhere in his report. The team will instead, he reported, combine the colors and logos of two different eras.

"I've been told it's a royal blue base, for Buffalo, with a re-colored 'goathead' logo," he said.

He added that it is "kind of a reverse, Reverse Retro," alluding to a previous mashup jersey the team wore a few years back.

With the long-awaited success of the Sabres last season and an apparent lean on beloved elements of the team's uniform history, there's a good chance fans will embrace this new design.
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