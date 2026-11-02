Report: Buffalo among the least pet-friendly US cities for renters

Buffalo is one of the three least pet-friendly cities in the country for renters according to a recent New York Times article based off Zillow research.

The article lists the top 10 and bottom 10 pet-friendly cities based off the percentage of rental listings that allow pets.

At 62% of listings, only New York City (61%) and Providence, R.I. (54%) have a lower percentage than Buffalo.

This comes at a time when the City of Buffalo is grappling with overcrowding at its animal shelter on Oak Street and urging the community to help out by adopting or fostering.

A new, larger shelter is expected to open in 2028 in Buffalo's Old First Ward.

Boston and Hartford, Conn., both at 63%, round out the bottom five, with San Francisco (64%), New Orleans (65%), Los Angeles (68%), Miami (68%) and Riverside, Cali. (69%) comprising the remainder of the bottom 10.

As for the cities deemed the most pet-friendly for renters? Charlotte, N.C., and Austin, Texas, are tied atop the list at 92% of listings allowing pets. Denver and Dallas both boast 91%, followed by Nashville (90%), Raleigh, N.C. (90%), Indianapolis (89%), Richmond, Va. (89%), Kansas City, Mo. (88%) and Columbus, Ohio (88%).