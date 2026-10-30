Goo Goo Dolls to perform at Bills' first-ever home Thanksgiving game

As the world will see the Buffalo Bills host a Thanksgiving football game for the first time in team history, a couple of familiar faces will headline the halftime show.

The Goo Goo Dolls — led by Johnny Rzeznik and Robby Takac — were announced by the Bills on Friday as the halftime performers for the home game Nov. 26 against the conference-rival Kansas City Chiefs.

The four-time Grammy-nominated Goo Goo Dolls already announced November performances in the form of two benefit shows at the Town Ballroom Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 to benefit FeedMore Western New York.

The duo of Johnny and Robby also was on hand last month, when the Buffalo History Museum opened "Long Way Home: 40 Years of the Goo Goo Dolls” — an exhibit that showcased the band's history in Buffalo and beyond.

"This really makes us feel like part of this community, and you know that our band's done something that I don't know was worthy of being in a situation like this, and that's just crazy to us,” Takac said at the exhibit opening.