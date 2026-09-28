Goo Goo Dolls returning to Buffalo for additional benefit concerts

Buffalo rock band the Goo Goo Dolls will be back on stage next month to perform in support of FeedMore Western New York.

The band announced Monday it will put on two concerts – Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21 — at the Town Ballroom. Tickets go on sale this Friday. All proceeds from the shows will go to FeedMore, to assist the organization with its ongoing service providing nutritious food, support, and skills training to individuals and families in need.

Last year, the Goo Goo Dolls raised $150,000 for the organization through similar Town Ballroom gigs.

