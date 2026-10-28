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Hochul opens up double-digit lead over Blakeman in latest Siena poll

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 28, 2026 at 9:48 AM EDT

With just less than one week to go before Election Day, Governor Kathy Hochul's lead over challenger Bruce Blakeman expanded to double digits in the latest poll released Wednesday morning by the Siena Research Institute.

In a poll of likely New York State voters, Hochul leads the Nassau County Executive 54-40% — an increase from her 50-41% lead in September's poll.

Hochul's biggest gains in the past month came from voters in New York City, who favored her over Blakeman 67-23% in October compared to 61-27% in September, and among her own party, with Democrats supporting her 85% in October compared to 81% in September.

Blakeman made single percentage increases month over month in suburbs (46% to 47%) and upstate (47% to 48%), but he dropped four points among independents (44% to 40%).

“Hochul leads among women by 23 points and also among men by six points,” Siena pollster Steven Greenberg added. “White voters are closely divided, however, Hochul leads among Latinos better than two-to-one, and with Black voters, 81-16%.”

Siena also updated polling numbers in two other races that feature Democrat incumbents with double-digit leads. Attorney General Letitia James leads Saritha Komatireddy 54-39%, and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli leads Joseph Hernandez 59-32%.
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