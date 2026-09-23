New Yorkers sound off on Gov race, data centers, and renaming Lake Ontario in latest Siena Poll

The latest Siena Poll has been released, and in the race for New York State Governor, incumbent Kathy Hochul leads Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman 50% to 41% among the survey's respondents. One month earlier, the poll showed Hochul leading Blakeman 49% to 39%.

The poll also asked more than 1,100 likely voters who they think will win the election. Of those polled, 66% of voters said they believe Hochul will win; 25% believe it will be Blakeman.

Steven Greenberg of the Siena Research Institute said with just six weeks until Election Day, the race for governor is still well up for grabs, especially when you look at how previous races unfolded.

"At this point four years ago, in September 2022, the Siena poll showed Hochul with a 17-point lead over then Congressman, her Republican opponent, Lee Zeldin. In our October poll, it dropped to 11 points, and that poll was completed three weeks before Election Day. And as we know, she went on to win by only six points. So this shows that, just like four years ago, there is a race for governor in New York," he said.

Outside of the governor’s race, it was the first opportunity for Siena to ask voters about President Donald Trump's name change from Lake Ontario to Lake America that took place on Aug. 27.

It seems New Yorkers strongly oppose the decision. Greenberg said there is no regional difference in the name change. Statewide, it seems to be consistent.

"In New York City, voters oppose the renaming of Lake Ontario 76% to 18%. In the downstate suburbs, they oppose it 70% to 20%, and among upstate voters, it's opposed 75% to 20%. The only group that tends to like this, that seems to like this, are Republicans. 93% of Democrats oppose the name Lake America. 76% of Independents oppose the name Lake America, but by a 48% to 41% margin, Republicans tell Siena they support the name change that the president put in place," he said.

The poll also included the latest on data centers, and it’s clear more New Yorkers are not thrilled with data center development.

Last month, a sample of more than 1,100 voters were asked if they thought the one-year moratorium Hochul put in place was the right or wrong policy for New York, and more than 50% of voters said it was the right thing to do.

Greenberg said when New Yorkers are asked about the one-year moratorium expiration date, whether they support or oppose building new large data centers in their area of the state, he said that the answer is a resounding no.

"63% of New Yorkers say they would oppose that. Only 25% would support it. 75% of Democrats oppose it. 65% of Independents oppose it. Republicans are closely divided, and by a narrow 43% to 41% margin, they say they would support data centers in their area," said Greenberg.

For the latest Siena Poll, click here.