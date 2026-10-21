'A really important step': Local LGBTQ+ hub announces move to iconic Allentown building

For more than 20 years, the LGBTQ+ advocacy and services organization GLYS Western New York operated from a basement.

First below the YWCA on Franklin and later in the basement of Trinity Episcopal Church.

"That was what was needed at the time," Executive Director Jack Kavanagh told BTPM News.

"But we live in a different world now."

And with that desire to become more visible to the community it serves comes the news released Wednesday night that GLYS WNY will purchase 810 Main St. in Allentown to serve as its headquarters along with the Pride Center of WNY.

The building is the former home of Oxford Pennant, the unique and renown textile manufacturer and designer that adorned the side of the building with the bold proclamation: "Keep Buffalo A Secret."

Such a recognizable structure was part of the appeal, Kavanagh said.

"We need to be more visible," he said. "I think being able to say, we started in these basements and we're coming out into now an extremely visible building and storefront and presence — I think is a really important step for us as a community to be that more visible presence."

According to a press release, the purchase includes 8,000 square feet of office space with an additional 5,000 square feet from the former manufacturing facility and 25 dedicated parking spaces.

In April, Oxford Pennant announced its intended move to Larkinville to the former home of the Custom Canvas Manufacturing Co.

GLYS WNY and the Pride Center of WNY — both of which previously leased space in separate locations — expect to collaborate inside the space with groups such as Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus, Upstate Black Latino Pride, and the Buffalo-Niagara LGBTQ History Project.

A fundraising effort is underway for the purchase and renovation work, which is expected to be more than $3 million, according to the release. A survey is also open for input on how the space's design and usage.

"We really want to make sure we're engaging the community, asking how we can best use the space and design it to make it be something that's as useful as possible to as many people as possible," Kavanagh said. "It's really a momentous and generational opportunity to build something meaningful for all Western New York."

