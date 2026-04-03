Oxford Pennant announces move to Larkinville

Oxford Pennant, a Buffalo-based manufacturer known for pennants, flags and banners, announced Thursday it will be leaving its location on Main Street for more space in Larkinville.

The location, 775 Seneca Street, used to be home to Custom Canvas Manufacturing Co., which manufactured canvas products such as industrial covers. The company opened in 1961 but closed in 2024.

In a Facebook post announcing the move, Oxford Pennant noted the history of textile production as part of the desire to move to the space.

"This is an expansion. It’s also a bet that the pennant isn’t just nostalgia. It’s something that carries stories, marks moments, represents places and communities, and can be as vital in 2026 as it was in 1926," the company wrote.

Oxford Pennant was founded in 2013 and had operated a retail space on Main Street for more than a decade.