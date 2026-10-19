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Former Williamsville pastor sentenced to 8 years for sexual abuse of two minors

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published October 19, 2026 at 3:48 PM EDT
John Camardo, III pleaded guilty July 13, 2026 to sexual abuse against two minors
Erie County District Attorney
John Camardo, III pleaded guilty July 13, 2026 to sexual abuse against two minors

A former Williamsville pastor has been sentenced to eight years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

John A. Camardo III, 47, who had been the executive pastor at The Chapel until earlier this year, pleaded guilty to rape and other charges in connection with two victims ages 13 and 15.

Orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victims, which remain in effect until July 2054. Camardo will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.
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