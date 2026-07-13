Williamsville man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of two minors

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says a Williamsville man has pleaded guilty to two child sexual abuse counts in State Supreme Court.

John Camardo, III, 47, admitted to one count of second degree rape and one count of second degree Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child. Both charges are Class D felonies.

The victims, according to the criminal complaint, were under the ages of 15 and 13 years old, respectively, and the defendant was known to both of them.

According to prosecutors, the abuse against the older victim happened between the dates of April 1, 2024 and about May 31, 2024, while the second victim was subjected to abuse at least twice between the dates of April 1, 2025 and about June 20, 2026.

Camardo is a former executive pastor at The Chapel, which operates worship centers in Getzville, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, and Lockport. BTPM News has contacted The Chapel seeking more information, including when Camardo left the institution.

He was also identified on various Facebook posts as a girls’ coach in the Amherst Soccer Association, though the most recent posts found were in 2023. BTPM News sent a message to the Association seeking comment.

The District Attorney’s Office in its announcement stated that the crimes occurred “at a venue in the Town of Amherst” but did not identify the location specifically.

Camardo could face six to eight years in prison when sentenced September 10. He is currently held without bail, and additionally temporary orders of protection have been issued on behalf of his victims.

