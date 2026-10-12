Erie County Health Department assures near-zero risk to public in reported local diphtheria case

The Erie County Health Department says there is “an extremely minimal, i.e., near zero, risk to the community” following the confirmation of a travel-related case of diphtheria in the West Seneca Central School District.

The department restated the message Monday after weekend reports first noted that a case had been confirmed.

The unidentified patient is expected to make a full recovery, according to the health department.

Several schools were identified within West Seneca for potential exposure, after which health officials concluded the near-zero risk of spread.

Health officials note that widespread immunization over several decades has nearly eradicated what was once a common and potentially deadly disease among American children.

“A century ago, diphtheria was a common cause of illness and death among U.S. children. After universal childhood vaccination began in the 1940s, diphtheria is now incredibly rare and the community transmission risk for this case is extremely low, near zero,” the Erie County Health Department’s statement reads in part.

“Because of U.S. recommendations for routine vaccination with DTap and Tdap/Td, diphtheria is a well-controlled disease, with just 10 cases reported in the U.S. in the past 20 years. Families can work with their child’s primary care provider to assess their children’s vaccine status and determine if they are up to date with their diphtheria and all vaccines. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine for Children Program provides free vaccines to all uninsured or under-insured children so cost is not a barrier for any family.”