Erie County Health Department reports case of diphtheria in local school district

The Erie County Health Department, according to a published report, has confirmed one travel-related case of diphtheria, and has identified schools within the West Seneca School District as sites for potential exposure.

Although cases are extremely rare due to widespread immunization, health and school officials are working together to address the case, including a review of student immunization histories. According to the Buffalo News, students found to be unvaccinated or under-vaccinated may receive additional notifications.

“Based on an abundance of caution, we are working with district leadership to inform students, staff and families about this potential exposure,” the Health Department said in a statement included in the report. “Notifications included instructions to watch for diphtheria symptoms through Oct. 18, 2026; and, to ensure that students, staff and their households are up to date on diphtheria vaccines (DTaP, Tdap/Td).”

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial illness which can be either respiratory or on the skin. The latter version, or cutaneous, is found among people with poor hygiene who live in crowded conditions. According to the state health department, skin-related diphtheria cases are still common in tropical countries and are even more contagious than respiratory diphtheria.

Only 10 cases have been reported in the United States over the past 20 years, and the last reported respiratory case, according to federal health officials, was in 1997. The Erie County Health Department did not make clear which form or diphtheria has been identified in West Seneca.

Letters have been sent to parents of students enrolled in Clinton Primary, Northwood Elementary, Winchester-Potters Elementary & East Middle School.