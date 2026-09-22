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Want to buy an amusement park? Former Martin's Fantasy Island site listed for sale

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published September 22, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT

The amusement park formerly known as Martin's Fantasy Island — and most recently called Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World — was officially listed for sale Tuesday, according to HUNT Commercial Real Estate.

At a list price of $4,999,900, the 75-acre property on Grand Island comes with about 50 rides and attractions, including the Silver Comet wooden roller coast, a water park, and Western Town.

The park first opened in 1961. In May, current owners IB Parks & Entertainment announced on Facebook that the park would not open for the 2026 season.
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