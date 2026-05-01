Grand Island amusement park, formerly Martin's Fantasy Island, won't open for 2026

The Grand Island amusement park formerly known as Martin's Fantasy Island — now called Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World at Fantasy Island — will not open for the 2026 summer season, the organization announced Thursday.

"We know how much this park means to so many families, and this is not the outcome we hoped for," the park wrote on Facebook.

The owners, IB Parks & Entertainment based out of Chicago, provided a longer statement with additional details, pointing to insufficient attendance and revenue levels to sustain operating and rehabilitation costs.

"Over the off-season, we explored every reasonable path to open this year and worked diligently to find a sustainable way forward," the statement said.

IB Parks & Entertainment said it will be contacting all 2026 season passholders over the next 30 days to process full refunds.

While the park won't open fully, it does still plan to host Fourth of July fireworks on the property, with more information to be shared soon.

Originally known as Fantasy Island, the 85-acre amusement park opened in 1961.