© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grand Island amusement park, formerly Martin's Fantasy Island, won't open for 2026

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published May 1, 2026 at 9:26 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

The Grand Island amusement park formerly known as Martin's Fantasy Island — now called Niagara Amusement Park & Splash World at Fantasy Island — will not open for the 2026 summer season, the organization announced Thursday.

"We know how much this park means to so many families, and this is not the outcome we hoped for," the park wrote on Facebook.

The owners, IB Parks & Entertainment based out of Chicago, provided a longer statement with additional details, pointing to insufficient attendance and revenue levels to sustain operating and rehabilitation costs.

"Over the off-season, we explored every reasonable path to open this year and worked diligently to find a sustainable way forward," the statement said.

IB Parks & Entertainment said it will be contacting all 2026 season passholders over the next 30 days to process full refunds.

While the park won't open fully, it does still plan to host Fourth of July fireworks on the property, with more information to be shared soon.

Originally known as Fantasy Island, the 85-acre amusement park opened in 1961.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff