Bills to include Canadian anthem in pregame ceremony for first time

While administrations in the United States and Canada continue to lob tariffs and rhetoric across the border at each other, the Buffalo Bills are making an effort to honor fans from both countries.

The team announced on Facebook Wednesday that the Sept. 17 home opener at Highmark Stadium will include both the American and Canadian anthems.

Not just that, both will be performed by internationally known artists.

The "Star Spangled Banner" will be sung by Bills fan and "Moana" voice actress Auli'i Cravalho, while "O, Canada" will be sung by the band Barenaked Ladies.

Both anthems is nothing new up the road at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, where Buffalo Sabres fans went viral in April for stepping up to sing the anthem when singer Cami Clune's microphone cut out.