Investigation finds no evidence of harassment by Buffalo Public Schools board member

After an external investigation, Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education member Muki Hawkins has been cleared of any concerns regarding possible sexual harassment.

There was no substantiated evidence to support the allegations, according to the investigation findings announced during Monday’s board meeting.

Hawkins felt the community’s support throughout the process, he said.

“I'm very happy that the truth prevailed. That's all. I really have no comment other than that," he said. "If it's really not about the kids at this point, I really have no comment. I'm just happy that, you know, the truth was finally revealed.”

Results of the investigation were met with enthusiastic applause from audience members.

The allegations are attempts to get money out of BPS,

community member Akua Kamu-Harris said.

“I know the character of men. This character does not suit this gentleman here that they're talking about, and I've known him for years. I don't know where this foolishness is coming from," she said. "I'm so tired of the board being sued for frivolous nonsense because everybody thinks they can squeeze some money out of us.”

Now that the investigation is over, the focus can return where it should be, Hawkins said.

“It's always been about the kids, nothing else. So, that's always been my focus, and that would continue to be my focus," he said.

Hawkins has been a member of the school board for about a year.

Former superintendent Pascal Mubenga also has been accused of sexual harassment, but those allegations weren’t discussed during the meeting. Mubenga abruptly resigned July 13 shortly before the accusation against him came to light.