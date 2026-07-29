State Education Commissioner visits struggling Buffalo Public Schools

Buffalo Public School officials held a meeting on Wednesday morning at City Hall after Mayor Sean Ryan requested Commissioner of the New York State Education Department Betty Rosa to come in and help the struggling district.

The district has been in turmoil, struggling financially, and currently in the middle of a sexual harassment investigation leading to Superintendent Pascal Mubenga’s abrupt resignation earlier this month.

A school board member, Muki Hawkins, was also named in that sexual harassment claim notice. Hawkins has denied wrongdoing, and is still sitting on the board.

Rosa said she wants to implement a monitor who would report to her to help oversee the school district and assist the superintendent.

Brian Chojnacki / BTPM News Betty Rosa has led the New York State Education Department since February of 2021.

"I am serious about the fact that things have to change. There is a commitment by the superintendent and her team that they are going to make sure that I absolutely get to see the plans that they're putting together, both fiscal plans as well as instructional plans," said Rosa. "And that my staff will be working very closely with the superintendent and pretty much monitoring what is going on."

Rosa expressed disappointment in how quickly the Buffalo Board of Education moved in filling its vacant North District seat. The opening was caused by the resignation of Cindi McEachon, who cited transparency and leadership issues.

"I felt that given the nature of what is going on, the complexity of all the issues, usually in times like that, you know, you really take your time in making those kinds of decisions," said Rosa.

Immediate changes are expected to take place following Wednesday's meeting.

"I am going to assign a superintendent to work with the interim superintendent for my staff, assigning teams that are going to both be present here as well as available for really making sure that all the issues tied into opening bell, opening school are in place," she said.

Meanwhile, with the new school year expected to start in just a little over one month, Rosa said right now it's important to rebuild trust with concerned parents.

"Make sure that the noise that's out there doesn't distract parents from really knowing that schools will open, that their children will have their teachers, their principal, the school, a sense of belonging," she said. "All the things that they need for opening bell."

Assemblyman Jon Rivera was at the meeting, and he said he will do what he can to fight for change in the school district.

"I think that this region doesn't survive its potential future if we don't have a strong Buffalo, and we don't have a strong Buffalo without a strong school system," Rivera said. "And I want to fight for the best school system that we can afford for our residents, our loved ones, and our neighbors."