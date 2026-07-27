Bills unveil Nickel City-themed alternate uniforms

A new Buffalo Bills alternate uniform, which had been the talk of rumors and leaks for weeks leading up to Monday's release, pays homage to the city's Nickel City moniker.

A blue collar town that never backs down.



We are the Nickel City. pic.twitter.com/nDja8yhTMW — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 27, 2026

The grey jersey and pants, coupled with a stripped down blue helmet/facemask with red stripe, don't appear to be supplanting the regular set as fan favorites.

Comments on social media posts ranged from excitement — "I think they're slick." — to more muted — "looks perfect for arena football."

The team's rollout of the jersey featured a video with blue collar Buffalonians who work in steel and other areas of construction. While mostly grey, the collar of the jersey is blue.

The release did not specify which game(s) the uniform will be worn in.