As SUNY readies for new academic year, its Chancellor speaks of challenges and opportunities

Students are arriving on college campuses across New York State this week to begin the fall semester. Within the SUNY system, there are plenty of changes, and ongoing challenges. But the head of the SUNY system believes it is moving in the right direction.

SUNY Chancellor John King, in an interview with BTPM August 17, spoke highly of the new presidents beginning their terms at the University at Buffalo, Caroline Genco, and at Buffalo State University, Jennifer Burris. He also spoke of SUNY’s development in recent years into centers of research.

But King also spoke of the ongoing challenge SUNY and other colleges and universities face, the ability to thrive financially while providing the best education – including relevant degrees, for their students.

“That is a constant challenge in higher education,” he said. “We've got to make sure that the programs are relevant to the jobs that are available today and student interests.”

But King says SUNY is doing so, and moving in a positive direction, based on upward trends over the past three years.

“We've seen enrollment growth. Not every campus can say that around the country, but we've had enrollment growth across every part of the SUNY system: our community colleges, our four years, our research institutions. We're hopeful that we'll continue that momentum this fall,” he told BTPM.

However, he added that with a projection of fewer 18- to 22-year-old young adults in New York State in the coming decade, SUNY needs to adapt and be creative to continue healthy levels of enrollment.

One way it’s doing so is through a program known as SUNY Reconnect. The program offers people ages 25 to 55, who do not hold a college degree, free tuition to study high-demand career opportunities at SUNY’s community colleges.

“If they're studying in these high-demand areas-advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, healthcare, green jobs-and now starting this fall, emergency management, air traffic control, transportation-they can not only get free tuition, but the program also covers fees, books, and supplies,” King said.

One area of concern is with international students. King admits enrollment levels are down, as some have become hesitant in the wake of the current federal government’s attitude and policy on immigration.

The SUNY head believes it is a benefit not only to the students but the broader community to encourage more international enrollment.

“The reality is, attracting the best talent in the world strengthens our universities and strengthens our national economy. If you look at the leading executives in Silicon Valley, so many of them came to the United States as international students. We want that talent to be part of the vibrancy of the American economy,” King said.

For many students, the new academic year is a return to familiar settings. As for the incoming freshman class, King offers this advice: whether it’s a class outside one’s major, or an extracurricular activity, or evem a chance to study abroad, take advantage of every opportunity to enrich one’s experience.

“That's the advice I give to students whenever I'm with them. It's advice I give to my own daughters and young people in in our family,” King said. “College has so much to offer. Don't be hesitant. Dive in and take advantage of all the great opportunities.”