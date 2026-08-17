Kennedy visits family of contaminated Niagara Falls home, joins call for relocation

Congressman Tim Kennedy made a visit this month to Daniel and Joselyn McKiernan, whose Niagara Falls backyard was discovered to contain elevated concentrations of heavy metals, pesticides and other chemicals.

His visit culminated with a call to relocate the McKiernans and other impacted residents — a call that, so far, has been denied by New York State.

"My message to the McKiernans, other impacted residents, the EPA, and the State of New York remains the same: households requesting to be relocated because of the elevated levels of contaminated material on their properties should be immediately approved," Kennedy said in a statement. "The health and safety of these families should take priority while the studies and cleanup work are underway."

In July, contractors excavating for an above-ground pool at the McKiernan's 99th Street home unearthed material that carried a strong chemical odor.

A subsequent investigation and testing found lead, copper, nickel, DDT and hexavalent chromium, among other substances.

That family of five, which includes a six-year-old with a rare chromosomal disorder, were recommended to relocate by the child's pediatrician and environmental attorney Christen Civiletto.

According to Civiletto, representatives from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health said available data did not support relocating the family at this time.

Kennedy's call for relocation comes amid larger calls from Niagara-area residents for assistance and support from government officials regarding radiation concerns.

Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul said she would not visit the Town of Niagara at this time, saying it would turn the situation into "a political show."

Resident Lexi Hawk pushed back on that contention, saying "we just want a meeting with the four affected homeowners."