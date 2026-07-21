Environmental agencies address Niagara residents' concerns amid contentious public event

More than 200 Niagara and Erie County community members answered the call Monday to speak with the US Environmental Protection Agency, New York Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health about radiation concerns in the region.

Frustration has been a recurring theme for Town of Niagara residents when discussing potential radiation under their homes. Monday’s public meeting was no exception, with several stoppages for audience interjections and many leaving altogether.

"You all live in non-chemical environments!" one resident yelled back at the event's speakers as he walked out.

One question raised by multiple audience members is why testing and surveys have only started the past few years, when there are records from as early as the 1980s.

The multiple rounds of surveys from 2021 to now are directly because of what they didn’t see from the ‘80s, DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said.

“I think, especially EPA saw in a remediation that they did, something that didn't add up to what the record said. And so we said, ‘what if the record from the ‘80s isn't correct?’" she said. "So, we wanted to proactively see if something was out there, and so that's what we're doing right now: is we're searching to see what's there.”

A key issue leading up to the meeting has been the broad language of the DEC’s original property access agreement. Many residents were concerned it would clear DEC and EPA of potential liability if they signed the waiver.

Now that the language has been clarified and improved, it’s imperative to get every resident’s signature, Niagara resident Ron Kraft said.

“We need to get all these forms out to these people, so they can be aware … because a lot of people probably don't know there might be high, off-the-charts (radiation) or something," he said. "That's our main concern. Plus, yeah, we want everybody to be healthy. So if there's any health concerns, they got to address them now, not five years or 10 years or 20 years down the road.”

Talking with experts individually helped his peace of mind. But a remaining concern is that residents who take the voluntary relocation will have to pay upfront and wait for reimbursement, Kraft added.