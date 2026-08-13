Kennedy: Roosevelt inauguration site receives long-awaited 2026 funding

The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site in Buffalo was the only National Park Service site in the country to not receive its 2026 operating funds.

That wait appears to be over.

According to U.S. Congressman Tim Kennedy, the site received its approximate $300,000 in funding Thursday.

"The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site is one of Buffalo’s greatest historic treasures, and its leadership should never be forced to consider shutting its doors for lack of funding," Kennedy said in a statement.

Spencer Morgan, the site's superintendent, told BTPM News earlier this month the lack of funds was bringing the site perilously close to missing crucial payments.

“We need to receive this by the end of September to make the fiscal year and to ensure that we can pay for our bills and pay payroll," he said.

The funds also were earmarked to potentially replace the 16-year-old HVAC system or replace the Victorian roof on the building.

Morgan's comments drew the attention of U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, who joined Kennedy in calling for the funds to be released.

The building, called the Wilcox Mansion, was the location where then-Vice President Roosevelt took the oath of office in 1901 after President William McKinley was assassinated in Buffalo.

Morgan said the site does more than just commemorate that moment in time, as it also hosts early voting and educates the public on the start of Roosevelt's presidency.

"I’m glad the National Park Service is finally releasing the delayed funding this site is owed, and I’m grateful to Spencer Morgan and the entire team at the Inaugural Site for their partnership and professionalism throughout this fight," Kennedy said.