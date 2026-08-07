Chuck Schumer pens open letter to acting Parks Director pushing for Roosevelt Site funds

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer released an open letter Friday to Acting National Park Service Director Jessica Bowron, calling on NPS to release operating funds to Buffalo's Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site.

Site Superintendent Spencer Morgan told BTPM News earlier this week that the site was the only national park in the country that has yet to receive operating support for 2026.

Schumer cited BTPM News' reporting in pushing for the release of funds.

"If the site does not receive these funds by the end of September, it risks being unable to cover its bills and meet payroll, threatening not only the continued operation of the site and employment of the staff, but also public access to one of New York’s, and the nation’s, treasured historical sites," he wrote.

Further on, he expanded on Morgan's claim to BTPM News that maintenance money was diverted from national parks sites to preparations for America 250 celebrations in Washington, D.C.

"While our nation’s semi-quincentennial is an important milestone to honor, it must not come at the expense of the continued maintenance, preservation, and operation of our many other historic sites and protected places across the country," he wrote.

In a statement to BTPM News, the Department of the Interior said the current administration is exploring other mechanisms to fund deferred maintenance, such as endowments and the sale of park passes.

“The National Park Service has not only been focused on beautifying the district for the 250th celebrations in our nation's capital but has also been working on many deferred maintenance projects throughout the country,” the department said.

Read the full letter below: