Buffalo Zoo to open 'Enchanted Pumpkin Trail' this fall

Larger-than-life jack-o-lanterns will light up the Buffalo Zoo this fall as part of a brand-new “Enchanted Pumpkin Trail” event the zoo announced Monday.

Beginning Sept. 10 and lasting through Nov. 1, visitors will be able to enjoy the zoo as it is lit up by hundreds of glowing pumpkins after hours.

The event will have different themes days, according to the zoo, such as Safari and Dead of the Dead. Certain animal exhibits will also be open during the event. The Buffalo Zoo is touting this new attraction as a place for family fun.

This is the zoo’s first major event since its annual Zoomagination Lantern Festival was canceled earlier this summer due to visa complications with the zoo’s Chinese partners.