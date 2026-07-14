Buffalo Zoo cancels 2026 Zoomagination Lantern Festival due to visa complications

The Buffalo Zoo announced Tuesday the cancellation of its popular Zoomagination Lantern Festival in response to visa complications with its partners Tianyu Arts & Culture.

This is the first time since 2022 that the event will not take place. The zoo partners with Tianyu Arts & Culture to create awe-inspiring lanterns, they said in a statement.

Tianyu Arts & Culture travels from China every year to help this event, but this year, their visas were denied, according to the zoo. The zoo worked hard to see if any solutions could fit in the same timeline, it said, but could not find any substitutions.

The Buffalo Zoo is already planning a fall-themed event that will start in early September and go through October, and Destination Dinosaur is open daily through October.