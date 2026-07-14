© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Buffalo Zoo cancels 2026 Zoomagination Lantern Festival due to visa complications

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 14, 2026 at 1:40 PM EDT
The Buffalo Zoo
/
Facebook

The Buffalo Zoo announced Tuesday the cancellation of its popular Zoomagination Lantern Festival in response to visa complications with its partners Tianyu Arts & Culture.

This is the first time since 2022 that the event will not take place. The zoo partners with Tianyu Arts & Culture to create awe-inspiring lanterns, they said in a statement.

Tianyu Arts & Culture travels from China every year to help this event, but this year, their visas were denied, according to the zoo. The zoo worked hard to see if any solutions could fit in the same timeline, it said, but could not find any substitutions.

The Buffalo Zoo is already planning a fall-themed event that will start in early September and go through October, and Destination Dinosaur is open daily through October.

Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff