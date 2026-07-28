Erie County Legislator Jeanne Vinal joins race for ECDC chair

Erie County Legislator Jeanne Vinal announced her campaign for chair of the Erie County Democratic Committee this weekend, joining the race against current chair Jeremy Zellner and Amherst Town Council member John Davis.

Davis’ entrance into the race last week partly served as inspiration for Vinal’s run, she told BTPM News.

“I think that I have a little more experience on the political side than [Davis],” Vinal said, “I thought that I don't want him to be the lone person running [against Zellner].”

Vinal is also fueled by opposition towards the committee’s current policies. Zellner recently lost his primary for the 61st State Senate seat, and Vinal said allowing the party chair to run in the first place was “heavy handed.” Additionally, she claims the committee retaliated against members who did not support Zellner’s campaign.

“People lost their committee seats,” Vinal said. “They were just summarily dismissed because they preferred the other candidate. And I don't think that's right.”

If elected, Vinal hopes to foster an environment where differing opinions are respected. Her other policies include filling empty party committee seats across the region, giving voters more choices on every ballot and supporting candidates in difficult races.

Vinal is an attorney and has served on the Erie County Legislature since 2019. She said her job has allowed her to develop thick skin. Vinal touted her experience in running political campaigns and getting people outside of the committee establishment mobilized to volunteer.

“I think that I bring that to the table of being someone who tries to get people involved,” said Vinal. “I've always tried to foster an area where people feel free to do what they really think is right and people [have] the courage to say their real, true opinions about things and work towards that.”

The Erie County Democratic Committee will choose its new chair in September.