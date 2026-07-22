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Amherst councilmember announces campaign for Erie County Democratic Committee Chair

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Maria Pawelczyk
Published July 22, 2026 at 2:01 PM EDT
Town of Amherst

Amherst Town Councilmember John Davis announced his campaign for chair of the Erie County Democratic Committee on Wednesday.

Davis made history in November 2025, when he became the first African American elected official in the Town of Amherst.

His campaign centers on strengthening the Democratic Party and building an organization that can deal with the changing political landscape, he said.

"I think the party has accomplished a lot, but it's time for a new chapter," Davis said. "I want to unite labor committee members, elected officials, grassroots Democrats, and focus on building the next generation of Democratic leaders in Erie County."

Davis also mentioned his hope to have a positive impact on the Democratic Party and the community.

"I want to expand our Democratic coalition, and I want to strengthen our outreach to young voters, working families, organized labor, communities of color, new Americans, suburban voters, rural Democrats, and overlooked neighborhoods, and I want to lead with unity, respect, and service," Davis said.

The election for chair takes place in September and is voted on by sitting committee members. Davis said he is confident he can win, based on the support he has received from constituents so far. The current chairman is seven-time incumbent Jeremy Zellner, who is also serving as a New York State Senator until January.

BTPM News reached out for a comment from Zellner, but did not receive one.

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Maria Pawelczyk
Maria Pawelczyk is a BTPM NPR 2026 summer intern and a third-year SUNY Oswego journalism student.
See stories by Maria Pawelczyk