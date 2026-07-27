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Salamanca schools putting AI project with Realbotix on hold

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 27, 2026 at 10:33 AM EDT
Salamanca City Central School District
/
Facebook

The Salamanca City Central School District's plan to partner with robotics company Realbotix on an AI teacher's assistant and humanoid robot is on hold, the district said Friday.

"Our pilot project with Realbotix is currently on hold while we work through enhanced student data privacy agreements with the New York State Education Department and continue engaging with our community and stakeholders," the statement read on Facebook.

The original agreement included an AI assistant that would aid students at home, creating a tailored program specific to Salamanca curriculum and a student's needs. However, the area of the agreement that prompted the most discussion was the district's purchasing of an M-Series humanoid robot, which would "enhance interactive classroom engagement and demonstrate embodied AI in education."

For now, that is on hold.

"Ensuring that appropriate privacy protections are in place and incorporating input from our community are important parts of the process," the statement said. "We appreciate your patience and will share additional updates as they become available."
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