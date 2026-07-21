Salamanca schools partnering with robot developer to integrate AI, humanoid robots in classrooms

Classrooms in the Salamanca City Central School District will have a unique aide on hand this upcoming school year.

Realbotix Corp., an AI systems and humanoid robots developer, announced a pilot program agreement with the district to integrate an AI teacher's assistant as well as deploying its M-Series humanoid robot.

The robot, according to a Business Wire release, will "enhance interactive classroom engagement and demonstrate embodied AI in education."

Optio, the AI assistant, will provide the students with an at-home tutor utilizing personalized avatars trained in district curriculum, according to the release.

"Salamanca Schools are excited to partner with Realbotix to provide our students with a safe, Salamanca-specific AI tutor and our educators with customized AI tools,” superintendent Mark Beehler said in the release.

The release says the program features education-specific guardrails, protections against inappropriate responses, and operates under district oversight.