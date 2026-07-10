Arrest made in Somali flag theft, Niagara Square flag pole damage incident

The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest and charges Thursday for an individual accused of stealing a Somali flag and damaging city property just prior to Fourth of July weekend.

Justin Essa, 33, of Kenmore, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and one count of petit larceny — one felony and one misdemeanor, respectively.

Essa allegedly cut down the flag, which was flown in front of City Hall in recognition of Somalia's Independence Day, and, according to BPD, damaged the Niagara Square flag pole's cable and access panel in the process.

The raising of the flag brought the City of Buffalo under scrutiny from critics, who also criticized the city for not holding a city-sponsored fireworks show on July 4.