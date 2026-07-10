© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arrest made in Somali flag theft, Niagara Square flag pole damage incident

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By BTPM Staff
Published July 10, 2026 at 9:03 AM EDT
Local officials and those from Buffalo's Somalian community raised the flag in Niagara Square on Wednesday.
Buffalo Bangla
/
Facebook
Local officials and those from Buffalo's Somalian community raised the flag in Niagara Square on Wednesday.

The Buffalo Police Department announced an arrest and charges Thursday for an individual accused of stealing a Somali flag and damaging city property just prior to Fourth of July weekend.

Justin Essa, 33, of Kenmore, was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree criminal mischief and one count of petit larceny — one felony and one misdemeanor, respectively.

Essa allegedly cut down the flag, which was flown in front of City Hall in recognition of Somalia's Independence Day, and, according to BPD, damaged the Niagara Square flag pole's cable and access panel in the process.

The raising of the flag brought the City of Buffalo under scrutiny from critics, who also criticized the city for not holding a city-sponsored fireworks show on July 4.
Tags
Local WBFO NewsLocal Stories
BTPM Staff
See stories by BTPM Staff