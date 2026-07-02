Flagpole vandalized, Somali flag stolen amid city fireworks outrage, Buffalo mayor says

A flag raised in Niagara Square Wednesday in commemoration of Somalia’s Independence Day was cut down and removed sometime overnight, city officials said.

The raising of the flag sparked social media outrage by critics including the Erie County Republican Committee, which blasted the City of Buffalo for its decision not to go forward with reviving city-sponsored fireworks on July 4. Mayor Sean Ryan announced the city had called off those plans on Tuesday, citing logistical issues.

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"City Hall canceled its downtown fireworks display, leaving Buffalo as one of the only cities in Western New York without a public Fourth of July celebration, and instead raised the flag of Somalia outside City Hall," stated GOP Chairman Michael Kracker in the party’s Facebook post. "No one is questioning the contributions of Buffalo's immigrant communities. But this week belongs to all of us, as Americans."

On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Sean Ryan released a statement that alleged someone had committed vandalism to remove the Somali flag, which stood on a second pole adjacent to the American flag.

"The City of Buffalo's flagpole in Niagara Square sustained damage after unknown vandals broke the access panel, cut the cable, and removed the Somali flag during the overnight hours of Wednesday, July 1. The City of Buffalo Police Department is investigating the incident.

"The flag had been raised by an organization called Heal International in honor of Somalian Independence Day. Heal International has been raising the Somali flag at Niagara Square for at least the last four years.

"The flagpoles in Niagara Square are available for use by the public, and over the years a variety of organizations have flown flags there, including those representing Ukraine, Greece, Ireland, Puerto Rico, the Karen community, Italy, Bangladesh, and more.

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“Buffalo is a proud, diverse city, and our administration remains committed to honoring and celebrating the many cultures that make our community stronger,” read the statement.

Critics of the fireworks cancelation soon shifted their focus toward that Somali flag raising. Many critics point to a recent public aid fraud scandal in Minnesota led primarily by people of Somali descent. A non-Somali woman tied to that scandal was recently sentenced to 42 years in prison for her role in a $250 million case.

The fallout from that has led some political operatives and social media posters to attack the integrity of the broader Somali community.

In early June, Ryan had vowed the city would revive and host a fireworks display.

"After exploring potential locations, an appropriate site could not be identified that would provide a safe and widely accessible viewing experience for residents. As a result, the City will not be hosting a downtown fireworks display this year," the statement said.