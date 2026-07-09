Buffalo woman gets probation for role in Delaware Park vandalism

The Buffalo woman who admitted driving a group of juveniles to the Marcy Casino in Delaware Park last fall, where the youths vandalized windows and outdoor furniture, has been spared jail time.

Stacy Matthews, 40, was sentenced Thursday morning in Buffalo City Court to three years probation.

Matthews pleaded guilty in May 2026 to one count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. A stay away order of protection was issued in court Thursday.

The juveniles caused an estimated $2,000 damage around the casino property.