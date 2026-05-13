Buffalo woman pleads guilty to aiding kids who vandalized Marcy Casino terrace

A Buffalo woman admits she drove a group of juveniles to a nearby park facility which they vandalized last fall, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Stacy M. Matthews, 40, pleaded guilty before Buffalo City Court Judge Rebecca Town to one count of Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Both are Class A misdemeanors.

The case stems from an incident in the early morning of October 16, 2025. According to prosecutors, Matthews drove six children, ages ranging from 10 to 16, to the Marcy Casino off Lincoln Parkway, where they caused $2,000 in damage to outdoor furniture and windows. She failed or refused to “exercise reasonable control of such children to prevent them from becoming juvenile delinquents,” the DA’s Office explained in a news release.

Under the terms of her plea, Matthews signed a Confession of Judgment to pay $2,000 in restitution to the victim. When sentenced June 9, she faces up to a year in prison.