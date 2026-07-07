Buffalo finance commissioner resigns from City Hall

Buffalo Commissioner of Finance Jessica Brown is leaving her position at City Hall in early August, said a spokesperson for the city.

It was not Brown's first time working for the City of Buffalo. She previously served in the same role from 2019 until 2022. Brown was most recently the comptroller of the Erie County Water Authority.

"We thank Commissioner Brown for her service to the City of Buffalo during a period of extraordinary financial uncertainty," a city statement read. "Her tremendous work ethic and commitment to the City was invaluable as we prepared and announced the 2026-2027 Budget and Four-Year Plan. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Her resignation is effective August 4.

Brown was Mayor Sean Ryan's point person in presenting and defending his $681 million budget proposal towards the Common Council. The budget was criticized by several councilmembers for its 25% property tax levy increase.

The budget was eventually amended to a 19% increase.

"Budget Director Saran Askew will serve as Acting Commissioner during the transition period, and the administration will be announcing a new Commissioner of Administration and Finance shortly," the city statement on Brown's resignation added.