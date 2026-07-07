© 2026 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace St.
Buffalo, NY 14202

Toronto Address:
130 Queens Quay E.
Suite 903
Toronto, ON M5A 0P6


Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Differing shades of blue wavering throughout the image
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Buffalo finance commissioner resigns from City Hall

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published July 7, 2026 at 3:51 PM EDT
Buffalo Finance Commissioner Jessica Brown (left) defends Mayor Sean Ryan's proposed $681 million city budget proposal before the Common Council on April 23, 2026.
City of Buffalo
Buffalo Finance Commissioner Jessica Brown (left) defends Mayor Sean Ryan's proposed $681 million city budget proposal before the Common Council on April 23, 2026.

Buffalo Commissioner of Finance Jessica Brown is leaving her position at City Hall in early August, said a spokesperson for the city.

It was not Brown's first time working for the City of Buffalo. She previously served in the same role from 2019 until 2022. Brown was most recently the comptroller of the Erie County Water Authority.

"We thank Commissioner Brown for her service to the City of Buffalo during a period of extraordinary financial uncertainty," a city statement read. "Her tremendous work ethic and commitment to the City was invaluable as we prepared and announced the 2026-2027 Budget and Four-Year Plan. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Her resignation is effective August 4.

Brown was Mayor Sean Ryan's point person in presenting and defending his $681 million budget proposal towards the Common Council. The budget was criticized by several councilmembers for its 25% property tax levy increase.

The budget was eventually amended to a 19% increase.

"Budget Director Saran Askew will serve as Acting Commissioner during the transition period, and the administration will be announcing a new Commissioner of Administration and Finance shortly," the city statement on Brown's resignation added.
Tags
Local Local StoriesWBFO News
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM News. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM News in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM News' Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.

Born and raised in Kenmore, Ryan now calls the Elmwood Village home.
See stories by Ryan Zunner