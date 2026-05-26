Council approves amended budget with 19% property tax levy jump

Buffalo's property tax levy won’t be increasing by 25% this year, after all.

The Common Council has instead approved an amended version of Mayor Sean Ryan’s budget that will increase the mill levy by 19%. A concerted effort was made in the final budget to avoid cutting large numbers of employees or rely on undependable revenue streams, Ryan said.

"Proposals are, putting things in writing and, you know, coming up with compromise plans," he said. "But, sort of, just saying words out loud in a vitriolic way isn't really representative of trying to, you know, achieve anything productive."

The council voted down an amended budget by councilmembers Leah Halton-Pope, Zeneta Everhart, and Joseph Golombek that would have reduced the mill levy hike to just under 13%.

"I'm certainly happier about 19% over 25%. However, the burden that that's going to put on the constituents that I serve is insurmountable, and it breaks my heart," Halton-Pope said. It's not just the constituents that I serve in the Ellicott District, but it's also employees who work for the City of Buffalo on a daily basis."

It would have reduced spending by more than $23 million but was rejected by all council members except those three. Multiple members, including Chris Scanlon, cited concerns that the council’s proposal would have cut the emergency services coordinator position.

“Not an easy vote today, like I said on the floor. I don't think anyone should be celebrating today," he said. "It's certainly not no one should be taking a victory lap. No one likes to take a vote like this when you're, you know, you're raising taxes this significant amount.”