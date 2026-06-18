Buffalo man accused of shooting police officer also charged with multiple domestic violence counts

The Buffalo man accused of shooting a police officer while being taken into custody now faces a sweeping indictment tied to both the shooting and an alleged domestic violence incident.

Minhaz Siddiqui, 33, was indicted on seven charges, including attempted murder in the first degree against an officer, as well as predatory sexual assault, rape and assault against his intimate partner. He was arraigned Thursday morning at Erie County Medical Center, where he is recovering from gunshot wounds after being struck twice by police officers.

Prosecutors allege Siddiqui spent nearly a full day beating and sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman inside a Sherman Street home in Buffalo. According to Erie County District Attorney Michael Keane, Siddiqui prodded and sliced the victim with a knife, beat her all over her body with different objects and, at one point, raped her at gunpoint. She escaped while Siddiqui slept the next day and called 911.

"She reported that she had been beaten, that she had been sexually assaulted, and that the defendant had a gun," Keane said.

Responding officers entered the home and attempted to take Siddiqui into custody. During a struggle, investigators say he pulled a concealed 9-millimeter handgun and fired eight shots. Keane says Siddiqui did have a permit for the firearm. Six bullets struck Buffalo Police Officer Mark Hurst, including two that hit his bulletproof vest.

Keane says two officers returned fire, resulting in three shots fired and two bullets hitting the defendant. He called the officers' use of force justified in this incident.

“They conducted themselves professionally and with composure when this defendant discharged his firearm eight times. Quite honestly, I think they displayed an extremely remarkable degree of restraint in only discharging their firearms three times," Keane said.

Siddiqui was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice Judge Kelly Vacco at ECMC. Deputy District Attorney Gene Partridge said he expects the defendant to be discharged from the hospital by his next appearance before the judge.

“We do not have a specific release date as to when this individual will be let out of the hospital; however, we are anticipating by that time that he will be released from the hospital, he will be at the holding center, and that that appearance will take place in court," Partridge said.

Hurst has since been released from the hospital, and the victim of the domestic violence incident continues to recover. Siddiqui is scheduled to return to court on July 21. If convicted of the highest count, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.