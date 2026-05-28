Buffalo Police identify officer and suspect shot in Sherman Street incident

Buffalo Police on Thursday identified the officer who was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic call on Sherman Street between Broadway and Paderewski Drive.

He is Officer Marc Hurst, a nine-year veteran who serves in Buffalo Police’s C District, a spokesman confirmed in a written statement.

Hurst continues to recover in Erie County Medical Center. Police say he was shot six times during the violent encounter with the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Minhaz Siddiqui of Buffalo. He, too, was shot and wounded in the incident and remained hospitalized in stable condition in ECMC Thursday afternoon.

Hurst was struck once in each calf, once in the upper thigh, once in the upper arm, and twice in his bulletproof vest. The latter two bullets struck his radio and his taser. He underwent surgery in ECMC Wednesday and according to police received a good prognosis. Hurst remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

Siddiqui has been charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder, but police anticipate additional charges as the investigation continues.

On Wednesday, Police Commissioner Erika Shields released her own statement on the shooting the day before: “On behalf of the Buffalo Police Department, I would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support after one of our own was seriously injured yesterday.

“The officer involved is still recuperating in the hospital, but has received a good prognosis and has started his path toward recovery.

“We would like to thank the medical personnel at ECMC, AMR, Buffalo Fire, and our law enforcement partners in the region for their swift actions and considerable support every day, but especially yesterday.

“Please keep the injured officer, and all members of the Buffalo Police Department, in your thoughts and prayers.”