First of Bills' bison statues makes its way to Highmark Stadium

The littlest of the family of bison statues that will adorn the entrance to Highmark Stadium made its first public appearance Tuesday.

"The first of the family to arrive," the team posted on social media with a video of the statue's white covering being removed.

The first of the family to arrive 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BTs2qPgkgk — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 16, 2026

Some commentors expressed disappointment in the size but others were quick to point out that the baby bison clocks in at just 12 feet tall while the cow will be 22 feet and the bull will be 27 feet.

As news began to spread and videos surfaced of the installation taking place, a crowd began to form near the new stadium. Team President of Business Operations Pete Guelli took to X to remind everyone that it is still an active construction site.

"Glad everyone is excited about the baby bison going in but please be careful," he wrote. "That is not the best place to pull over or be distracted. They will be there for a very long time."