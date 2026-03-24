Bills unveil bison statues to adorn entrance to new stadium

A talking point among fans in the years leading up to the opening of the Buffalo Bills' new stadium has been a nugget of information from the organization regarding a bison statue and subsequent arguments among fans as to how large said statute should be.

Well, those arguments now can rest.

The team unveiled renderings Tuesday of the Family Circle at Highmark Stadium — a gathering area outside the stadium with the new structure as a backdrop.

Centering the circle? Three stainless steel American Bison. Big ones.

The installation will feature a bull, a cow and a calf — one big bison family.

The bull will stand at 27 feet tall and 29 feet long. The team provided a helpful frame of reference: The bull is more than four times the height of 6-foot-5 star quarterback Josh Allen.

The cow measures in at 22 feet tall with the calf coming in at 12 feet tall.

The team said the statues will be outfitted with five lighting systems and the ability to emit smoke through their nostrils.