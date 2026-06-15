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Chuck Schumer urges Trump administration for 'three-prong push' to manage measles

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Brian Chojnacki
Published June 15, 2026 at 2:20 PM EDT
Brian Chojnacki
/
BTPM NPR

After zero cases for eight years, two Erie County residents tested positive for measles this month. Some health officials are expressing concern that others may have been exposed.

Nationwide cases have exceeded 2,000 for the second consecutive year.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer gathered with public health officials, doctors, and parents Monday in front of the Erie County Department of Health main offices to demand immediate action to address measles outbreaks across the country.

Schumer wants to rehire CDC experts, restore measles-related grants, and support funding and staff for public health programs.

"Here's my three-point prong push: First, bring back the CDC experts that Trump and DOGE fired," Schumer said. "These are people who worked hard their whole lives. They spent their lives and dedicated their careers to keeping us safe. They were just fired for no reason. Bring them back.

"Second, the administration should restore the billions of dollars [President Donald] Trump cut to get people vaccinated and curb the spread of diseases like measles. The Trump administration cut 40 grants focused on promoting vaccines and a whopping $11.4 billion for local public health departments like Erie County.

"Third, continue funding for vital programs like the CDC wastewater monitoring program. What does that mean? They monitor the wastewater to see where measles might be, and they can track it and snuff it out."

Although it is an extremely contagious disease, Schumer said it is also one of the most preventable.

Dr. Alana Krolikowski, Chief Executive Officer of Jericho Road Community Health Center in Buffalo, advocated for vaccines.

"Vaccination doesn't just protect the individual, it protects our entire community," said Krolikowski. She added that the MMR vaccine — measles, mumps, and rubella — is safe, highly effective, and has been used for decades. She said it provides 96% coverage after both doses and is one of the most well-studied vaccines.

Krolikowski confirmed one of the cases in Erie County is a child under 12 months old. Golisano Children’s Hospital Medical Director for Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Dr. Mark Hicar, said the two individuals in Erie County who have the measles are no longer in the hospital, adding at the press conference: "Most kids do fine with measles."

Symptoms of the measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Hicar said if you have symptoms, do not run to the emergency room to get tested or go to your clinic immediately. Call first, because otherwise you could expose more people without necessity.
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Brian Chojnacki
Brian is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist who joined the BTPM NPR team in January 2026. He has more than a decade of experience in broadcast news, having served as a sports anchor and reporter at network TV affiliates in Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Buffalo, New York.
See stories by Brian Chojnacki