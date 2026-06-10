Erie County announces second confirmed measles case within a week

Less than a week after Erie County health officials announced the first confirmed case of measles in the county since 2018, a second confirmed case was announced Wednesday.

Erie County Department of Health said in a press release that an initial case investigation "has not found any connection between the two cases." However, the two locations listed as possible public exposure points are the same two locations given when the first case was announced.

For this second case, the individual visited 1021 Broadway in Buffalo on June 4 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Golisano Children's Hospital on June 6 between 10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

This individual has not reported travel outside of Erie County, the release said, which differs from the first case. In the first case, the individual had recently traveled to a country where measles in endemic.

The DOH said individuals are considered protected or immune if they were born before 1957, or have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, or have had measles, or have a lab test confirming immunity.

Individuals who potentially were exposed are asked to monitor their health and contact their healthcare provider if they develop symptoms such as fever, cough, pink and watery eyes or runny nose followed by appearance of a rash. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as a early as seven days and as late as 21 days.